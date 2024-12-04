Iran’s UN envoy stresses support for Syria against terrorism

Iran's Ambassador and Permanente Representative to the United Nations, while expressing deep concern over the escalation of the situation in Syria, has said that the Islamic Republic remains steadfast in its support for the Syrian government and its people in their just and determined fight against terrorism.

Elaborating on the crisis, the Iranian envoy said that the recent developments, especially the coordinated operations by terror groups, including al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, also known as the Nusra Front, pose serious threats to Syria’s sovereignty and stability.

He particularly accused the United States, which has maintained its illegal military presence in Syria, of aiding and abetting terrorists in the Arab country.

The full text of the Iranian ambassador’s statement is as followed:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

We thank the Syrian Arab Republic, the A3+1 (Algeria, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Guyana), for requesting this urgent meeting as well as China and Russia for ensuring this critical issue receives the Council's attention. We also thank Special Envoy, Mr. Pederson, for his briefing.

Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses deep concern over the escalating situation in Syria. Recent developments, particularly the coordinated terrorist operations by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a designated branch of Al-Qaeda, also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, have gravely threatened Syria’s sovereignty and stability.

As stated in the letter dated 1st December from the permanent representative of Syria, this terrorist organization has orchestrated large-scale, coordinated attacks on Aleppo and Idlib governorates, resulting in devastating consequences for the region and its people.

During the terrorist attacks on Aleppo, the Iranian Consulate premises were deliberately targeted by terrorist groups.

Attacks on diplomatic and consulate premises are a flagrant violation of international law and are strictly prohibited under any circumstances. No individual, group, or state has the right to commit or enable such acts.

The responsibility for this brazen assault and violation lies with the countries that arm and support these terrorist groups, enabling their continued aggression and violations of international norms.

Mr. President,

At the heart of this crisis lies external support and intervention, which have perpetuated terrorism in Syria and undermined its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The scale and sophistication of HTS’s operations, including advanced weaponry and drones, highlight deliberate external support, with the United States at the forefront, turning terrorism into a tool of foreign policy to advance their political agenda.

The states responsible for fueling this conflict must be held accountable for their actions and the devastating consequences they have inflicted on the Syrian people.

This terrorist attack directly undermines the agreements that established the Idlib de-escalation area under the Astana formula process. In the 22nd Astana Format Meeting, held on 11–12 November 2024, the participating parties voiced grave concern over the presence and activities of terrorist groups that endanger civilians both within and beyond the Idlib de-escalation area.

In the meantime, increased Israeli airstrikes targeting civilians and infrastructure in Syria during November and October, combined with the regime’s connections to HTS, indicate a coordinated effort to destabilize Syria further. Israel’s relentless strikes on border crossings between Syria and Lebanon have disrupted critical aid deliveries and forced hundreds of thousands to flee.

Mr. President,

What happened in Aleppo and Idlib should serve as a wake-up call for the entire region regarding the resurgence of terrorism and extremism. Insecurity and the spread of terrorism and violent extremism in Syria will not remain confined to its borders; their impact will inevitably spill over, threatening the broader region and beyond.

No distinction can or should be made between types of terrorism—there is no such thing as “good” terrorism and “bad” terrorism. HTS, a terrorist group explicitly designated under Security Council resolutions, poses a grave threat to the peace and stability of the region. If the international community fails to confront this terrorist group decisively, its growing dominance over parts of Syria could trigger catastrophic consequences for the entire region and pose a serious threat to global peace and security.

Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran remains steadfast in its support for the Syrian government and its people in their just and determined fight against terrorism.

Iran fully recognizes and supports Syria's sovereign right to combat and eliminate terrorist groups like HTS, which bring widespread destruction, chaos, and suffering wherever they operate.

We emphasize that all measures to combat terrorism must be undertaken in coordination with and with the consent of the Syrian Government, ensuring full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Iran’s recent active diplomatic engagements with its partners in the Astana Process, Russia, Turkey, as well as Syria further underscore this commitment.

Iran has called for an emergency meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Astana Process to address the recent developments in Syria and work towards a unified strategy to halt terrorist activities in the country.

Dear Colleagues,

As stated time and again, the only sustainable resolution to the Syrian crisis is a political solution, led and owned by the Syrian people, that upholds Syria’s sovereignty and independence. This requires ending foreign occupation and interference, stopping the exploitation of Syria’s resources, ceasing all support for terrorist groups, and encouraging the parties to dialogue and actively engage in the political process.

Additionally, the international community must prioritize humanitarian assistance, infrastructure recovery, and the safe return of refugees. The Syrian people deserve peace, dignity, and the chance to rebuild their nation free from terrorism and external manipulation.

Thank you.

