Syria retakes key northern highway, surroundings

Monday’s strikes also led to the destruction of 12 sites and ammunition depots used by the terrorists, besides resulting in the shooting down of one of their drones.

According to local sources, around 15,000 volunteers have, meanwhile, joined the ranks of the Syrian army in Hama within hours.

The army is also being reportedly boosted by Resistance and anti-terror fighters from regional Resistance movements, including those hailing from neighboring Iraq, according to PressTV.

Separately, Russian sources reported that the HTS was preparing to deploy toxic substances in Aleppo and Idlib -- a practice that repeatedly took place in the aftermath of the outbreak of Takfiri terrorism in Syria in 2014, and was used by the United States, the UK, and France as a pretext to take the Arab country under intense and deadly missile strikes on several occasions.

The sources said the materials had been transported to Aleppo and Idlib using ambulances operated by the White Helmets, a Western- and Israeli-backed so-called aid group.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria on Wednesday, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

MP/