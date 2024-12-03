Terrorists resurgence in Syria American-Zionist plot

Speaking in separate telephone conversations with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Lt. General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, and Syria’s Chief of Staff General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim, General Bagheri discussed the latest developments in Syria and the resurgence of Takfiri terrorists in some regions in Syria.

During the talks with the Russian defense minister, General Bagheri emphasized that the invasion of Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria is the first step of a dangerous scenario for the region, stating, “Coincidence of this invasion with the fragile ceasefire of the criminal Zionist regime with Lebanon indicates a coordinated American-Zionist conspiracy to weaken Syria, its allies, and the Axis of Resistance."

The two sides agreed on firm support for the legitimate Syrian government and decided to take the necessary steps to support the Syrian army.

Major General Bagheri and high-ranking officials from Russian, Iraqi, and Syrian armies called on Syria's neighboring countries to take the necessary measures to prevent any support for Takfiri terrorist groups.

