Iran’s Foreign Minister to visit Baghdad on Friday

A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Iranian Foreign Minister will go to Baghdad on Friday to meet and talk with Iraqi officials after his visits to Damascus and Ankara.

During this trip, Iran's Foreign Minister will first consult with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hossein, and then meet with Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Sudani and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, according to the source.

Iran's foreign minister made a trip to Damascus on Sunday and held a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. During this meeting, he emphasized the full support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government, nation and army of this country.

After Damascus, he visited Ankara and met with his Turkish counterpart "Hakan Fidan" and discussed bilateral relations and developments in the region, especially the situation in Syria.

Terrorists staged a large-scale attack on Syria’s northern governorates early on November 27. According to the Syrian government army command, the terrorists attempted to seize a number of neighborhoods and military facilities, attacking the positions of government forces. The Syrian army launched an operation to repel the attack.

On November 30, the Syrian army command said that government forces were delivering strikes on terrorists’ positions in Aleppo.

MNA/