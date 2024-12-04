Syrian troops regain control over several districts NE Hama

According to the report of Al Mayadeen television, pro-government forces managed to advance towards the outskirts of the town of Khanasir. Clashes with terrorists have been reported in the area.

Al Mayadeen also reported that clashes between the Syrian military and terrorists from the Jabhat al-Nusra organization were taking place in a number of northern, western and eastern areas of the Hama region.

The channel also reported that no terrorists managed to infiltrate the Hama region’s eponymous administrative center, and dismissed Jabhat al-Nusra’s statement claiming that its members had seized control over some of city districts.

Earlier, SANA news agency reported that the government had deployed a strong military force in the city to prevent it from falling into the hands of militants.

SD/