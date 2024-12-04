Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Syria on December 8

Sham FM radio reported that the ministerial-level meeting will take place at Damascus's request.

Terrorist groups, including the Nusra Front, with the support of some countries and the arrival of fresh foreign forces, launched a massive attack on Syrian army positions last week, sparking fierce clashes in Idlib, the outskirts of Aleppo, and parts of Hama and Latakia.

Syria’s Arab League membership was revoked after President Bashar al-Assad ordered a crackdown on foreign-backed terrorists back in 2011 that spiraled the country into a civil war that has since killed nearly half a million people and displaced another 23 million.

Ties with Damascus normalized in May last year, as the bloc hoped for an ‘Arab-led political path’ to solve the Syrian crisis and foreign ministers from Arab League member states agreed to reinstate Syria into the bloc.

SD/