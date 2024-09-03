Iran diplomats condemn ex-UN official presence in MKO meeting

It is too scandalous for the international human rights bodies that Rehman, after six years of reporting on Iran, calls Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the terrorist grouplet MKO, as Iran president-elect,Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi, Director General of South Asia Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

That’s why Richard Bennett – the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan – was not allowed to enter Afghanistan, he added.

In a related development, Iran’s Ambassador to Austria Abbas Bagherpour reacted to this issue, stressing that Iran is committed to promoting human rights and cooperating with the United Nations but the presence of Javaid Rehman in the MKO meeting is proof that the main source of his reports about Iran was a terrorist group.

He emphasized that the improper use of the UN structure by a small number of EU members has the opposite effect.

Javaid Rehman, who played a role in political and economic pressures on Iran by his politicized reports, has recently attended the MKO terrorist gathering where he called the chieftain of the notorious anti-Iran MKO the president-elect.

SD/IRN85586415