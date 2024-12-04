Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq increase by 36% in 7 months

Abdolamir Rabihaavi, TPO’s director-general for West Asia, stated that unofficial data indicates an additional $1.0 billion in exports to Iraq during November, bringing the total non-oil exports to the neighboring country to $8.2 billion so far this year.

“With the current trajectory, we anticipate that Iran’s exports to Iraq will hit an unprecedented $11 billion by the end of the year,” Rabihaavi noted.

Rabihaavi emphasized that Iraq is one of the key markets for Iranian goods with high-added value.

Construction materials, including various types of steel profiles, ceramic tiles, food products, chemical and petrochemical goods, and plastic products were the main items exported to Iraq in the mentioned seven months.

The surge in trade reflects strengthened economic ties between the two countries, with Iraq serving as a major destination for Iran's diverse non-oil export portfolio.

AMK/TT