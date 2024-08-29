Global Arrogance sanctions Iran to impede its progress

Speaking in a ceremony on the occasion of the Government Week in Isfahan province, the AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami stated that sanctions of the Islamic Republic of Iran are based on the three principles: nuclear program, human rights and the regional issues, in a way that the global arrogance has targeted all strong points of the country.

Commemorating the name and memory of Shahid Rajaei and Shahid Bahonar, the AEOI chief noted that understanding the ideals and causes of martyrs of the Islamic Revolution is essential for all walks of life especially government officials and the young generation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami referred to the most important characteristics of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and added that sincerity was the salient characteristic of the late Iranian President Raeisi that made him known as a devoted and honest servant for the people of the country.

Safeguarding the sublime values of the Islamic revolution should be taken into serious consideration, he underlined.

Eslami then pointed to the heinous crimes committed by the fake and criminal regime of Israel against Palestinians that is heavily backed by the United States in massacring and martyring the oppressed Palestinians especially women and children and added that the Global Arrogance who are false claimants and advocates of the human rights have thrown their weight behind the criminal Zionist regime and are accomplice in Israeli crimes.

The atomic bomb, women's rights, and human rights are not important for the Global Arrogance (Western powers led by the US), he said, adding that the Arrogance has targeted all the strong points of the country in order to impede its development and progress.

