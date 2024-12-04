Israel violates ceasefire deal, attacks Lebanon again

Lebanon's Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday night that a drone strike on the southern town of Shebaa has killed a civilian.

The regime’s drones also targeted the outskirts of Deir Siryan and Beit Lif, injuring another civilian, according to PressTV.

Meanwhile, several explosions shook several southern Lebanese villages, including Yaroun, as Israeli forces blew up residential buildings.

France, an observer state of the ceasefire, said Israel had breached the agreement more than 50 times.

According to a source with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Israel has breached the ceasefire “approximately 100” times over the past few days.

Only on Monday, the regime’s attacks on the Arab country killed nearly a dozen people.

Lebanon's Public Health Ministry said that the Israeli strikes killed five people in Haris and four in Tallousa, both towns situated in Lebanon's southernmost Nabatiyeh governorate, and injured three others.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon’s State Security agency said an Israeli rocket killed an officer, identified as Mahdi Khreis, in the district of Nabatiyeh.

Meanwhile, another Lebanese person lost his life in the Israeli bombing of Marjayoun district.

An Israeli drone strike also injured a Lebanese soldier in the country's northeast.

The attacks came despite a truce deal, which took effect on November 27 to bring an end to nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The ceasefire is still holding, but sporadic and deadly Israeli attacks in breach of the agreement have been reported since its enforcement last week.

The regime claims its attacks target the positions and military equipment of the Hezbollah Resistance movement.

The occupying regime was forced to accept the truce with Hezbollah after suffering heavy losses on the battleground and failing to achieve its goals in its aggression on Lebanon.

Israeli raids killed almost 4,000 people in Lebanon, displaced over a million people, and caused more than $8.5 billion in damage to the country, according to the World Bank.

SD/