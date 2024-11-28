On April 30, 1980, a bill to set up the National Basij Organization was approved in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the bill, Basij is tasked with countering any foreign military aggression, political, economic, and cultural threats, as well as natural disasters.

The Basij Organization exemplifies the most effective volunteerism. Its members render services to their compatriates without any expectations.

The initiative by Imam Khomeini to form Basij, the largest volunteer population, marked a turning point in the history of the Islamic Revolution in the country.

The force is made up primarily of young Iranian volunteers who enjoy a feeling of loyalty to their Islamic beliefs.

Basij's volunteer forces proved highly effective in safeguarding the country in the face of invading Saddam's army in the 1980s.

The volunteer Basij forces tried their utmost owing to their great sacrifices to the country during Saddam’s 8-year war against Iran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on May 7, 2,000, issued a directive to establish Basij-e Sazandegi, literally meaning the Development Basij, to encourage the youth to participate in the development of agriculture and natural resources in villages and deprived areas.

Implementation of this plan resulted in boosting labor productivity, training a skilled workforce, creating and strengthening job opportunities and supporting businesses, enhancing vocational training, developing the agricultural sector, improving the country's executive and administrative system, increasing construction activities, sustainable agricultural development, and protection of renewable natural resources, and saving on administrative costs.

Small groups of volunteers, mainly students called Basijis, spontaneously enter the field of construction and poverty eradication in case of emergencies. They travel to the most deprived areas of the country in their spare time with little facilities but great motivation and determination to help resolve the problems of the areas.

Basij has not remained just a military organization. It has now become a thought, culture, and discourse. And millions of Iranians are enthusiastically offering voluntary services to their people and country and this is the culture of Basiji.

Basij-related ideology and philosophy have transcended Iran’s borders, as the force has become a source of hope and support for the Muslim nations in the region, especially for the oppressed and resilient Palestinian nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei saluted the Basij in a message on the occasion of its formation anniversary in November 2020, calling it a major and stellar legacy of the late Islamic Republic founder Imam Khomeini, a symbol of national might, and an example of piety, insight, and endeavor.

The Leader declared in the message that Basij is the Iranian nation’s great asset and God-given backup.

He also cautioned that Iran’s adversaries have always tried to destroy or neutralize the Basij force and advised Basij members to foil enemy conspiracies by relying on God and military readiness.

About Basij culture, Ayatollah Khamenei believes that the Basij culture is a culture of self-effacing, hardworking volunteers. It is a culture of humble, undaunted fighters, a sense of braveness, a sense of serving mankind, and a sense of serving the country. It means making sacrifices for others.

Basij is regarded as a vital organization in Iran, serving to defend the country's values and contribute to national security. Imam Khomeini viewed Basij as a significant force, emphasizing its role as an indispensable protector and a symbol of resistance in the Islamic world.

Imam wanted to train the revolutionary forces which were ideals from moral and ethical perspectives.

These forces raised cultural, academic, and educational awareness among the Islamic society and guarded the very basic foundations of the revolution and Iran.

These forces are also considered great and staunch supporters of the oppressed people and nations across the world.

Imam Khomeini the great spiritual leader of the Muslim world highlights the role and significance of Basij as one of the most indispensable organizations to defend Islam and the Islamic Revolution.

Basij is a strong, fruitful tree that was formed with the wisdom of the late Imam Khomeini, and with each day passing by, it is giving more and more fruits to the Iranian nation and the Islamic community.

The Basij influences Iranian society across social, political, and economic realms. It organizes cultural and educational initiatives to promote Islamic values, particularly among the youth, through workshops, religious activities, and social services. Members engage in cleanup campaigns, blood drives, and other civic projects, fostering unity and social responsibility.

Officials often invoke the sacrifices of Basij members during the Iran-Iraq War, portraying them as heroic defenders of the nation, which cultivates national pride and cultural identity. Successful initiatives in charity, community service, and countering foreign influence enhance Basij's public image and contribute to Iran's national identity as a symbol of resistance against foreign aggression and Western influence. These activities are linked to themes of self-sufficiency, resilience, and national pride.

Commemorations frequently liken Basij members to historical figures or martyrs, elevating their status as guardians of the Islamic Republic. Government support for the Basij often manifests in funding and resources, along with advocacy for its expanded roles in various sectors such as education, health, and security. The organization is cited as a model for volunteerism and social responsibility in policy discussions, with officials emphasizing its importance to the social fabric.

Award ceremonies honor outstanding Basij members for their contributions, reinforcing their significance and encouraging ongoing commitment. Honorary titles, medals, and certificates are presented publicly, acknowledging their service. The Basij is prominently featured in national events and parades, receiving public accolades that embed its image in the national consciousness.

Large ceremonies, such as rallies on significant national holidays, serve as platforms for officials to express admiration for the Basij and its mission. Overall, the praise from Iranian officials reflects a broader narrative that reinforces loyalty to the Islamic Republic, celebrates sacrifice, and promotes a shared national identity. This official endorsement is crucial for sustaining public support for the Basij and ensuring its ongoing influence and operations within Iranian society.

The unwavering spirit of the Basij forces demonstrates their commitment to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, embodying a steadfast readiness to confront challenges both domestically and internationally.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour