Qatar consulting with regional allies to end Syria conflict

"We are working with our partners in the region to find ways to end the conflict in Syria," Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said on Tuesday.

The Qatari diplomat did not give further explanation in this regard.

Foreign-backed terrorists led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Shams (HTS) Takfiri group carried out a surprise assault in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside last week, and overran a number of villages and towns before entering Aleppo on November 27.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011. Damascus has slammed Western states and their regional allies for aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

Terror outfits are seeking to hinder the Syrian government’s efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability in the country, which frequently comes under the Israeli regime’s aggression.

Israel has been the principal supporter of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.

MNA/6306441