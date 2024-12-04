Japan downs Iran at 2024 Asian Women's Handball Championship

The competition takes place in New Delhi from Dec. 3 to 10 at the Gandhi Arena and Iran are drawn in Group B along hosts India, Japan and Hong Kong.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet India and Hong Kong on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

The event, organized by the Asian Handball Federation and presented by the World Handball League, marks a significant milestone as it's the first time the tournament is being held in South Asia.

The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups of four. Group A includes reigning champions South Korea, Kazakhstan, China, and Singapore.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The event acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship, with the top four teams qualifying.

AMK/TT