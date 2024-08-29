Busts of Iran’s Martyrs of Service unveiled in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – The unveiling ceremony of busts of Martyrs of Service [Martyr Ebrahim Raeisi ex-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Martyr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian former Iranian Foreign Minister, was held at Art Bureau in Tehran.

The busts of former Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Governor martyr Malek Rahmati and martyr Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to East Azarbaijan province were also unveiled in the ceremony.

The helicopter carrying late President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian crashed in a dense forest area in East Azarbaijan on May 20, martyring all on board.