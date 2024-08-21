Death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 40,223

The ministry put the total number of the wounded in the attacks of the Zionist regime’s forces on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war at 92,081.

Israeli military attacks on Gaza Strip have killed 50 people and injured 124 more over the last day, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

