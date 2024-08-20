  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 20, 2024, 2:54 PM

Gaza death toll from Israeli onslaught rises to 40,173

Gaza death toll from Israeli onslaught rises to 40,173

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Local media in Palestine reported that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip reached 40,173 since the outbreak of war on October 07, 2023.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health issued a statement Tuesday announcing an increase in the number of the Palestinians martyred in Gaza Strip to 40,173 and the wounded to 92,857.

In the last 24 hours, the Zionist army committed three more massacres, in which, 34 people were martyred and 114 others were wounded.

Accordingly, the bodies of at least 10,000 Palestinians are currently buried under the rubble of the ruins, and the relief-rescue forces are unable to reach them due to the lack of facilities and the continuation of the war.

MA/6201698

News ID 219870
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News