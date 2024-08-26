Iran's response to Israeli terrorist attack 'definitive'

The top Iranian diplomat took to the X social media platform to refer to his phone conversation with his Italian counterpart.

"Pleased to receive congratulatory call from Italian FM @Antonio_Tajani. Lengthy discussion focused on region," he wrote in an X post.

"Iran's reaction to the Israeli terrorist attack in Tehran is definitive and will be measured & well-calculated," Araghchi stressed.

"We do not fear escalation, yet do not seek it—unlike Israel."

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

