Iran has legitimate rights to respond to Israeli crimes

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart congratulated him [Araghchi] on his appointment as the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished him evermore success.

Expressing his thanks to the congratulatory message of his Egyptian counterpart, Iran’s top diplomat hailed Egypt for its efforts to establish a ceasefire accepted by Hamas in Gaza and stressed the legitimate right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to the terrorist crime committed by the Zionist regime in assassination of former Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The Egyptian foreign minister, for his part, submitted a comprehensive report on his country's diplomatic efforts in the recent days to stop the war in Gaza Strip and also sending international humanitarian aid, He also emphasized the need for all parties' efforts to prevent the spread of war in the region.

During the phone call, the wo sides agreed on the continuation of political consultations regarding bilateral relations and developments in the region.

MA/6205983