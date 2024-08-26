Iran's response to Israel to be accurate, calculated

In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani congratulated Abbas Araghchi on his appointment as the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tajani expressed his concern about the spread of insecurity in the region, demanding restraint from all parties while asking for Iran's help in reducing tension.

Regarding the developments in West Asia, Araghchi stated that Iran's response to the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in Tehran will be definite, accurate, and calculated.

Araghchi clarified that, unlike the Zionist regime, Iran does not seek to expand tension, although the country is not afraid of it.

While stressing the importance of expanding bilateral relations, the parties emphasized the continuation of consultations.

SD/Spox. Channel