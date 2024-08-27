Tehran-Muscat relations expanding in all dimensions

Iranian Foreign Minister made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Monday night.

During the phone talk, the Omani foreign minister congratulated Araghchi upon being selected as Iran's foreign minister and wished him success in his mission.

Pointing to the Sultan of Oman's special attention to the relations between Tehran and Muscat, Al Busaidi expressed readiness to cooperate closely with his Iranian counterpart to follow up and implement the agreements between the two states.

"Muscat supports the continuation of political consultations between the two countries," he added.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked his Omani counterpart and said that he is also ready for close cooperation and interaction with his Omani counterpart regarding issues of common interest in bilateral, regional, and international fields.

"Fortunately, Tehran-Muscat relations are expanding in all dimensions, and the continuation of consultations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including regional issues, in addition to securing common interests, will help to solve existing problems."

