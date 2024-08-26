Iran's revenge for Haniyeh assassination "definite": top gen.

Speaking in a ceremony attended by the new and the former Iranian defense ministers in Tehran on Monday, Major General Bagheri pointed to Arbaeen Operation by Hezbollah on Zionist regime's positions in retaliation for the regime's assassinating of its senior commander Fuad Shukr and declared that Tehran will take revenge on Israeli regime for assassinating Ismail Haniyeh.

"This incident (Haniyeh assassination) is unforgettable and revenge for the blood of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh by the Axis of Resistance and the Islamic Republic of Iran is definite," the top Iranian general said.

He added that Iran will independently decide on how and when its revenge for Hamas chief's blood will take place. He further noted that the Axis of Resistance will decide on their own and separately, as it could be seen in Hezbollah’s attack on occupied territories yesterday.

KI/ISNA1403060502645