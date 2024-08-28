US takes Iran statements over responding to Israel seriously

The United States, as the largest political and financial supporter of the Zionist regime, is still worried about Iran's retaliatory response to the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that the US remains committed to defending the criminal regime of Israel in any Iranian retaliatory attack.

Kirby told Zionist media that it was tough to predict the chances of an attack but the White House takes Iranian statements seriously.

"We believe that they are still postured and poised to launch an attack should they want to do that, which is why we have that enhanced force posture in the region," he said.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

MP/6209085