Iran to continue its approach in supporting Palestinians: FM

Araghchi held a phone conversation with the Deputy Chief of Hamas Politburo Khalil al-Hayya on Wednesday.

During the call, al-Hayya congratulated Araghchi on being selected as Iran's foreign minister.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the ceasefire talks in Gaza, the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the occupied territories, and Israeli attempts to change the situation in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

While thanking the efforts of the late Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in supporting the resistance of the Palestinian people, al-Hayya stressed the Palestinian people's appreciation for the constant support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian cause and their resistance against the crimes of the Zionists.

Araghchi, for his part, emphasized that the 14th government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to strongly support the oppressed people of Palestine and the Resistance.

He emphasized that Iran would support any ceasefire agreement and an end to the war in Gaza that is acceptable to the Palestinian people, the Resistance groups, and Hamas.

Appreciating the 11-month resistance of the people of Gaza and the Resistance combatants against the crimes of the Zionists, he expressed confidence that the ultimate victory would belong to the Palestinian people, assuring them that Iran would stand with them until the end.

