You will hear good news about revenge for Haniyeh's martyrdom

On an inspection visit to the Khosravi border crossing through which large numbers of Arbaeen pilgrims travel to Iraq on Arbaeen precossion, Major General Hossein Salaimi answered a question from journalists there about Iran's retaliation and revenge for violation of its sovereignty by the Zionist Israeli regime in martyring Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran , saying that "you will hear good news about revenge."

On Wednesday 31 of July, the IRGC announced in a statement that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred when their residence was hit in Tehran.

The Palestinian resistance leader was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that Tehran will defiintely avenge "its dear gues" blood at proportionate time.

Also since July 31st, Iranian high-ranking officials have insisted on Tehran's legitimate right to respond to the Haniyeh's assassination.

MNA