Hezbollah begins responding to Israeli assassination of Shukr

Issuing a statement on Sunday morning, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced the beginning of the first phase of its response to the assassination of its senior commander Fuad Shukr in the suburbs of Beirut by the Zionist regime.

Hezbollah emphasized in its statement that its operation will take time, adding that it will issue a detailed statement about its objectives.

News sources reported that the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv was closed and all incoming and outgoing flights from the occupied territories were halted.

Zionist media reported that dozens of rockets fired from southern Lebanon hit the occupied territories.

Reports released by the Zionist media suggest that at least 320 rockets and drones were launched from southern Lebanon to northern occupied Palestine.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

