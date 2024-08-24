  1. World
Aug 24, 2024, 10:22 AM

Hezbollah targets Israeli positions 15 times in day

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Over the past day, Hezbollah targeted the positions of the Zionist enemy 15 times in different areas in the north of the occupied territories, the Lebanese Resistance movement said early on Saturday.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement has continuously attacked the Zionist enemy and forced the authorities of Tel Aviv to evacuate the areas near the border with Lebanon. These attacks have dealt painful blows to the Zionist regime.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

