Watch Hezbollah heavy missile, drone attack on Occupied lands

The attack of Lebanon's Hezbollah on the occupied lands in retaliation for the assassination of Fuad Shukr by the Israeli regime has shocked the Zionists.

Following the Hezbollah attack, fire raged in different regions of occupied Palestine.

Zionist media confirmed that Hezbollah rockets hit the Zionist settlements of Manot and Ramot Naftali, leaving casualties.

Over 300 rockets and drones were fired toward occupied Palestinian territories from south of Lebanon on Sunday morning, Zionist media reported.

Issuing a statement on Sunday morning, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced the beginning of the first phase of its response to the assassination of its senior commander Fuad Shukr in the suburbs of Beirut by the Zionist regime.

Hezbollah emphasized in its statement that its operation will take time, adding that it will issue a detailed statement about its objectives.

News sources reported that the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv was closed and all incoming and outgoing flights from the occupied territories were halted.

Zionist media reported that dozens of rockets fired from southern Lebanon hit the occupied territories.

Reports released by the Zionist media suggest that at least 320 rockets and drones were launched from southern Lebanon to northern occupied Palestine.

MP/6206180