Israel launches fresh strikes on southern Lebanon

Media sources reported that the Zionist regime's fighters launched fresh attacks on South Lebanon on Sunday.

Reports also suggest that the Zionists targeted a vehicle in the town of Khiam.

Several people were injured following the fresh Israeli aggression against the Arab country, according to the reports.

Lebanon's Hezbollah on Sunday attacked 11 Israeli bases with over 320 missiles in response to the Zionist regime's assassination of Fuad Shukr.

Issuing a statement on Sunday morning, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced that the first stage of the operation had been finished with complete success.

The stage included targeting Israeli barracks and military centers, according to the Resistance movement.

It added that more than 320 missiles were fired at 11 Israeli military bases during the operation.

More details about military operations will be announced in future statements, it concluded.

