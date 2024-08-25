Israel fails in directing preemptive strike against Hezbollah

Sources have told local Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV said on Sunday morning that the Zionist Israeli regime's failed in directing preemptive strike against Hezbollah.

"Israeli enemy’s claims about a preemptive strike and frustration of the Resistance attack are void and empty rhetoric," said a statement by Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance said that all its drone hit their targets. " All combat drones were launched at the set time, crossed into the occupied Palestinian airspace, and hit the target successfully," Hezbollah said in a statement.

In its latest statement, the Resistance movement said that, "Our military operation for today has been "completed, accomplished." .

MNA