Diplomacy, military power to be used in response to Israel

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Saturday after visiting the burial place of the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

We are in complete coordination with the armed forces because diplomacy is complementary to the field and the field is complementary to diplomacy, he stated, adding that Iran Iran's response to the Zionists' aggression, the coordination between diplomacy and the field would be shown very clearly.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat touched upon the issue of JCPOA revival talks, saying, "Regarding JCPOA negotiations, we are not in a hurry, nor will there be unnecessary delays, and consultations will be held by different parties."

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

He further stressed that the 14th Iranian government would continue the path of President Raeisi's administration in prioritizing interaction with neighboring countries.

