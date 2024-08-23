  1. Politics
Iraqi PM invites Pezeshkian to visit Baghdad

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani has invited the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to pay a visit to the Arab country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Thursday.

During the phone call, Hussein congratulated Araghchi on his election as Iran's new top diplomat.

The top Iraqi diplomat expressed hope that Tehran and Baghdad would continue to closely cooperate and interact on various issues related to bilateral relations as well as important regional and international issues.

He also offered the invitation of Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, the prime minister of Iraq, to ​​the president of Iran.

Araghchi, for his part, stressed the special efforts of the new government of Iran to expand and deepen the relations between the two neighboring Muslim countries.

