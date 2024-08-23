  1. Politics
Pezeshkian Govt. to keep supporting Lebanon against Israel

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that the new Iranian government would continue to support Lebanon against the Israeli regime.

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah BouHabib on Friday.

Araghchi emphasized the approach of the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in continuing to support the Lebanese government and people and the Arab country's Resistance against the aggression of the Zionist regime.

The Lebanese foreign minister, for his part, expressed hope that the process of developing and strengthening relations and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon will continue.

The two sides also conferred on the latest regional developments including the Israeli regime's aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

