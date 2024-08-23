Developing Iran-EU ties requires removing incorrect policies

Araghchi made the remarks in a phone talk with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of relations with the European Union in an atmosphere based on mutual respect, and it requires dialogue to solve the problems between them and correct the wrong policies of the European countries," the top Iranian diplomat said.

Borrell, for his part, congratulated Araghchi on his election as the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the existing regional and global problems, he expressed hope that the political dialogues and consultations between Iran and the European Union will continue and expand under President Pezeshkian's administration.

The two sides also discussed several other issues, including negotiations on the lifting of sanctions and the latest developments related to the war and crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

MP/6204378