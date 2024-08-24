Iran, Syria FMs discuss standing against Israeli regime

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on Friday night.

During the phone call, Mekdad congratulated Araghchi on his election as Iran's new top diplomat, wishing him success on his mission.

Conveying the greetings of the Syrian president to President Pezeshkian and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Mekdad stressed his country is determined to strengthen strategic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Araghchi, for his part, emphasized the continuation of the approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the new government in supporting Syria and the countries supporting the Resistance against the Zionist regime.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria also stressed the continuation of consultation and coordination between the parties in order to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, as well as standing against the aggression and crimes of the Zionist occupation regime and supporting Palestine.

