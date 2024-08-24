Pursuing neutralizing sanctions basis of Iran foreign policy

In a post on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, the top Iranian diplomat thanked the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the country's lawmakers for trusting him and choosing him as the foreign minister of the country.

Referring to his phone conversations with his counterparts from Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, Araghchi stressed that the continuation of the neighborhood policy; cooperation and synergy with neighboring countries, and continuous and all-round support for the Axis of Resistance and the oppressed people of Palestine would form the basis of the new government's foreign policy.

Referring to his phone conversations with his counterparts from the UK, Germany, and France, the Iranian foreign minister added that he would pursue honorable and opportunity-oriented interaction with Europe from an equal position and based on mutual respect.

He also said that using all capacities to neutralize sanctions would be the basis of the country's foreign policy.

