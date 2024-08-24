  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2024, 1:20 PM

Iran FM sheds light on his remarks over JCPOA revival

Iran FM sheds light on his remarks over JCPOA revival

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has explained more details about the remarks he made at a TV program on Friday night over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, better known as JCPOA.

I did not that the JCPOA cannot be revived, he said, stressing, "I said that JCPOA cannot be revived in its current form."

"The JCPOA cannot be revived in its current form, but there will definitely be other forms of agreement that we will pursue," he cited.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

MP/Alalam channel

News ID 220077

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News