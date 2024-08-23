Iran ready to support sustainable peace in region

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Samveli Mirzoyan on Friday.

During the phone call, Mirzoyan stressed that his country is willing to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also thanked the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the territorial integrity of Armenia and developments in the region.

Araghchi, for his part, emphasized the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the territorial integrity of regional countries.

He also welcomed Armenia's peace talks with its neighbors and announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support sustainable peace in the region.

The two sides also agreed to be in constant consultation with each other.

MP/6204860