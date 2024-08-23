  1. Politics
Aug 23, 2024, 6:37 PM

FM Araghchi:

Iran ready to support sustainable peace in region

Iran ready to support sustainable peace in region

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to support sustainable peace in the region, the country's top diplomat says.

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Samveli Mirzoyan on Friday.

During the phone call, Mirzoyan stressed that his country is willing to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also thanked the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the territorial integrity of Armenia and developments in the region.

Araghchi, for his part, emphasized the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the territorial integrity of regional countries.

He also welcomed Armenia's peace talks with its neighbors and announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support sustainable peace in the region.

The two sides also agreed to be in constant consultation with each other.

MP/6204860

News ID 220047

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News