Iran, Germany foreign minister discuss regional developments

Iranian Foreign Minister and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock had a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the region as well as the bilateral relations between Tehran and Berlin.

Baerbock expressed hope that under President Pezeshkian's government, the relations between the two countries would expand by removing the problems and obstacles.

Araghchi, for his part, highlighted the necessity of continuing political consultations between the two countries.

He stressed that mutual respect and focus on common interests are necessary to maintain and strengthen relations in various fields.

