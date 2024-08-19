Gaza death toll reaches 40,139 in Israeli war

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip issued a statement, announcing the latest statistics of martyrs and wounded in the attacks of the Zionist regime's troops on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Some 40,139 Palestinian people have been martyred as a result of the Israeli military's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 of last year, the ministry added.

Also, this Palestinian medical institution stated that the total number of the wounded in Israeli attacks against Palestinians on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war has reached 92,743.

In the past 24 hours, the Zionist regime’s military has committed five crimes and massacres in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced.

The ministry emphasized that some of the martyrs and victims are still under the rubble and in the streets and the Zionist regime’s troops are preventing them from providing aid.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

