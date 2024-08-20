Huge missile attack reported in occupied Golan

Dozens of missiles were fired from Lebanon toward the north of the occupied Golan and Houla region, as well as the areas that were not evacuated before.

Meanwhile, Arab media outlets reported that tens of missiles were fired toward the occupied Golan and Upper Galilee.

Reports suggested that alarm sirens also sounded in the occupied settlement of Ortal in occupied Golan.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

