Israel conducts airstrike on center of Syria

Arab sources reported the air strikes of the Zionist regime on areas in the outskirts of Homs and Hama provinces in the center of Syria.

The headquarters of the 47th brigade of the Syrian army, the faculty of pharmacy and a research center in the outskirts of Hama, and the headquarters of the air defense battalion of the Syrian army in the outskirts of Homs were targeted by the Zionist regime.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the Syrian army's air defense counterattacked with aggressive missiles around the city of Hama. The report added that massive explosions in the suburbs of Homs and Hama were heard.

This aggression resulted in the wounding of 7 civilians and material damages, SANA reported.

