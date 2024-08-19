Israel renews attacks on southern Lebanon

Local sources reported that the Israeli regime's military targeted the Houla region in southern Lebanon.

In another set of attacks, the Zionist regime bombed the Beit Lif region in southern Lebanon.

There were no immediate reports regarding the possible casualties.

On Saturday, several people were killed and injured following an attack carried out by Israeli fighter jets against the Lebanese southern village of Nabatieh.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

