Several Zionists killed, injured in occupied Ya'ara incident

Zionist media reported that based on initial estimates, a serious incident took place in the Ya'ara region, located in the north of the occupied territories.

The reports suggested that during the incident, a number of Zionists were killed and injured.

Arab news sources reported that alarm sirens sounded in Acre and Nahariyya in occupied Palestine, as well as in Zar'it and Shtula.

An Israeli newspaper reported casualties following drone and missile attacks launched from the south of Lebanon toward northern occupied Palestine.

Another Zionist media reported that a drone exploded in West of Galilee.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6200165