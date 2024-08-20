  1. World
Aug 20, 2024

8 injured in Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Eight people were killed in a fresh aggressive attack carried out by the regime of Tel Aviv on the eastern areas of Lebanon on Monday night.

In a fresh act of aggression against Lebanon, the Israeli regime attacked the Beqaa region in the east of the Arab country on Monday night.

The Lebanese health ministry announced that 8 people were injured as a result of the attack by the Zionist regime's fighters.

Earlier, local sources reported attacks by the Zionist regime against southern regions of Lebanon.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

