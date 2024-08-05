OIC to hold special meeting on Haniyeh’s assassination

The organization will hold an extraordinary meeting at the level of the foreign ministers.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced that this meeting will be held in Jeddah of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

This meeting will be held with a focus on reviewing the assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and also the violation of the territorial sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Zionist regime.

In the statement of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, it is read, “This meeting is taking place in the shadow of the continuation of the Zionist regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation, especially in Gaza, which has led to the martyrdom of more than 40,000 and wounding of 91,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children."

MA/6186941