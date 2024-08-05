Egypt FM emphasizes on ending Israeli occupation of Gaza

Speaking in a news conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, the Egyptian top diplomat stated, “We emphasized the importance of implementing the two-state solution and ending the Israeli occupation of Gaza Strip.”

“Our message to the world is to try to stop the war in Gaza and send the aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza unconditionally,” he added.

“We emphasize the importance of stopping Israel's war against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip,” the Egyptian foreign minister noted.

He went on to say that the war should be stopped and sending the humanitarian aid to Gazans should be resumed.

