Hamas in search of Haniyeh replacement

At the commemoration ceremony of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Doha on Sunday, Al-Hayya said "Don't worry about Hamas, we have lost a leader, but the movement is managed through our institutions."

"We hold our meetings and continue our work with full responsibility. In a few days, we will end the consultations to choose a new leader for Hamas and continue the path of Ismail Haniyeh and Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, the founder of the Hamas movement, and the path of the martyrs of the Palestinian nation."

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

