Iran sees its right to reciprocate Israel heinous crimes

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in a telephone conversation with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Monday pointed to the continued aggressions of the Zionist regime in massacring the Palestinian people especially the innocent children and women and emphasized the need for stopping the vicious and evil act of this regime in the spread of war and insecurity to Lebanese and Yemeni capitals.

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that Iran has its inalienable right to take any necessary legal action against Israeli assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh in Iran which is a gross violation of sovereignty of the country.

Bagheri Kani pointed out that any silence against the expansion of the evils of the Zionist regime is to the detriment of the stability of the region and added that adopting silence against the recent actions of this regime is considered as a reward given to the criminal Zionist regime.

Bahraini foreign minister, for his part, emphasized an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and called for support for civilians and facilitating the sending of humanitarian aid to the innocent Palestinian people.

