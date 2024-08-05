Iran response to Israel to be in line with international law

Based on the behavior of the Zionist regime in martyring people and vandalizing various Iranian facilities, and according to the provisions of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to respond in accordance with international law and according to the United Nations Charter, Gharibabadi said.

The type of Iran's response will depend on the opinion of the government and relevant officials, but any response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to this criminal act of terrorism would be completely in accordance with international law, and within the framework of the United Nations Charter and its rights, he added.

The Zionist regime has not achieved any of its strategic goals in the Gaza Strip and Rafah, therefore, the Zionist regime's action in the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with the killing of innocent women and children, is not a sign of the Zionist regime's power, but a sign of its weakness, he continued, adding, "We hope to witness the liberation of Palestine and the destruction of the Zionist regime."

