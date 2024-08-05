Hezbollah drone hits Al-Malkiyya Israeli military base

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement announced in a statement that in support of the Palestinian people, it targeted the Al-Malkiyya Israeli military base with an attack drone.

The Lebanese Resistance stated that the drone hit the intended target in the north of occupied Palestine.

The spokesman of the Israeli military confirmed the explosion at this base minutes after the release of this statement.

The Israeli media have not mentioned the amount of damage to this base and the possible casualties of this attack.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

SD/FNA1722843711009085155